iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,039,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,338,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.52. The stock has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

