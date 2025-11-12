Insider Buying: Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) Director James Hawkins acquired 8,000 shares of Audioeye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 154,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,464.50. This trade represents a 5.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Audioeye, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $153.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Audioeye by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Audioeye by 74.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 61.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Audioeye by 3,634.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Audioeye by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEYE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Audioeye currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

