Head-To-Head Analysis: Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF) & Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) and Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of Tokyo Lifestyle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. and Tokyo Lifestyle”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henkel AG & Co. $23.36 billion 1.37 $2.17 billion N/A N/A Tokyo Lifestyle $210.12 million 0.06 $6.64 million N/A N/A

Henkel AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Tokyo Lifestyle.

Volatility & Risk

Henkel AG & Co. has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Lifestyle has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Henkel AG & Co. and Tokyo Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henkel AG & Co. 0 2 1 2 3.00 Tokyo Lifestyle 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. and Tokyo Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henkel AG & Co. N/A N/A N/A Tokyo Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Henkel AG & Co. beats Tokyo Lifestyle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henkel AG & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. It also provides hair styling, hair coloring, and hair care products; and body products, as well as distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, and digital channels. In addition, the company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and toilet applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and insect control products. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Tokyo Lifestyle

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. It directly operates physical stores in Japan and Hong Kong; online stores in Japan, China, and Korea; and franchise stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

