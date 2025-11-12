Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE HOUS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,499. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,861,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

