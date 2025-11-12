VeraBank N.A. Purchases 153 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 193.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1%

LMT stock opened at $457.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.33. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.