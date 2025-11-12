BigBear.ai Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 185,439 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average daily volume of 138,777 call options.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 13.4%

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 105,529,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,023,719. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. BigBear.ai’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,445.75. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

