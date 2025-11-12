M&G PLC Has $124.38 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

M&G PLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 782,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 145,673 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $124,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $173.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

