Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWV. Arete Research upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie dropped their target price on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CoreWeave stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.85. 19,345,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,408,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. CoreWeave has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion and a PE ratio of -77.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.33 and a 200-day moving average of $118.83.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. This trade represents a 79.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $105,295,658.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,743,427 shares of company stock worth $4,592,624,537 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.