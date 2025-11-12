Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after buying an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,310,000 after buying an additional 11,970,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $624,369,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,898,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,051,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,249 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

