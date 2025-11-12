B. Riley Cuts SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Price Target to $10.00

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

SXC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $584.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,288 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $49,995.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 86,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,969.98. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 138.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 47.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 166,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 53,745 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 79.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

