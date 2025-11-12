Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

EFXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Enerflex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

NYSE:EFXT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.45. 154,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.03. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Enerflex had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Enerflex by 160.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enerflex by 435.9% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,093 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Enerflex by 14.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Enerflex by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 362,939 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

