Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $283.00. The stock had previously closed at $237.52, but opened at $253.13. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $261.9480, with a volume of 40,571,582 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. CICC Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.49.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

