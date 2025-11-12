Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,070 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 3,412 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on monday.com from $332.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on monday.com from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.36. 738,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,513. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.55. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.21%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,009,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 20.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in monday.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

