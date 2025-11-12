Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

PBH stock traded down C$0.31 on Wednesday, reaching C$88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,953. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$72.57 and a 52 week high of C$99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.32.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBH. Desjardins lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.73.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.