Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Posts Earnings Results

Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Star Diamond Price Performance
DIAM stock remained flat at C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 214,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,698. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. Star Diamond has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Star Diamond Company Profile
