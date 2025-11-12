Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Posts Earnings Results

Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Star Diamond Price Performance

DIAM stock remained flat at C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 214,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,698. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. Star Diamond has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corp is a Canadian natural resource company. The principal activities of the company are the exploration, development, and production of diamonds. The company owns an interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project, and Fort a la Corne Diamond District properties located in central Saskatchewan; and Buffalo Hills property located in the northwest of Edmonton.

