Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76 and last traded at GBX 79.20, with a volume of 50104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20.

Empiric Student Property Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £521.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.61.

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empiric Student Property had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 65.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Empiric Student Property Plc will post 5.330033 earnings per share for the current year.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.

Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

