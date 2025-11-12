TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. TransAct Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,281. The company has a market cap of $44.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.24. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

