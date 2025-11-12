Financial Contrast: Aimei Health Technology (AFJK) versus Its Competitors

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aimei Health Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Aimei Health Technology has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aimei Health Technology’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimei Health Technology N/A -95.88% 3.06% Aimei Health Technology Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimei Health Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aimei Health Technology Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aimei Health Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 88.46%. Given Aimei Health Technology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aimei Health Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aimei Health Technology N/A $2.55 million 58.15 Aimei Health Technology Competitors $42.00 million -$18.54 million 93.39

Aimei Health Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aimei Health Technology. Aimei Health Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Aimei Health Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Aimei Health Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aimei Health Technology competitors beat Aimei Health Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Aimei Health Technology Company Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

