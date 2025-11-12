Zacks Research Upgrades Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to “Hold”

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,608. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

