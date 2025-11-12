Zacks Research Upgrades Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to “Hold”

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,608. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oversea-Chinese Banking
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Guardian Pharmacy Stock Pops on Q3 Strength and Upbeat Forecast
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Rocket Lab Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Neutron Delay
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Occidental Petroleum is a Buy in Q4 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.