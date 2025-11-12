AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.6% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $205,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,917,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,439,271,000 after purchasing an additional 845,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,357,000 after buying an additional 189,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,187 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,771,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,959,000 after acquiring an additional 713,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,413,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $225.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $397.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

