FY2025 EPS Estimate for Centrus Energy Boosted by Analyst

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Centrus Energy in a report released on Sunday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.Centrus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LEU opened at $275.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.36. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

