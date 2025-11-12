GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) COO Sells $1,008,300.00 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,008,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 716,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,816.05. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Xinyan Hao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $908,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Xinyan Hao sold 16,939 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $508,339.39.

On Monday, September 29th, Xinyan Hao sold 13,742 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $412,534.84.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

GCT opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.35. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 30.43%. GigaCloud Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter worth $981,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,806,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 95.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

