PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,228 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Lam Research worth $299,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. denkapparat Operations GmbH grew its position in Lam Research by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 12,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 254.1% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,835,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,083,000 after buying an additional 1,317,368 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 401,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 849,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 62,528 shares of company stock worth $8,880,448 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $159.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average is $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.