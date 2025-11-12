Rovida Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,000. KE makes up approximately 1.8% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in KE by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,323,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,172 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 75.0% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth $25,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KE by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.
KE Price Performance
NYSE BEKE opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEKE
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KE
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.