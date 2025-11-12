PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $461.68 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,403 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $461,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 127,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $211.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.57. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

