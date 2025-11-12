William Blair Has Positive Estimate for NOG FY2025 Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $4.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.26. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

