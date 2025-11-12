OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OSR Stock Up 5.6%

NASDAQ:OSRH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 552,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,926. OSR has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Get OSR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSRH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OSR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OSR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.