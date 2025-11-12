BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.30.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

About Computer Modelling Group

CMG stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.13. 637,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,334. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.78. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$4.80 and a 52-week high of C$11.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$423.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.