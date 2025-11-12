BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.
Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.30.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.
