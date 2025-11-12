Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for East West Bancorp (EWBC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC):

10/28/2025 – East West Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – East West Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/24/2025 – East West Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/23/2025 – East West Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $112.00 to $116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2025 – East West Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2025 – East West Bancorp was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/8/2025 – East West Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – East West Bancorp had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – East West Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2025 – East West Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $126.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – East West Bancorp had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – East West Bancorp is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2025 – East West Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,639 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $835,706.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,111.60. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,270. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,088. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

