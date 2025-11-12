Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised Martinrea International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Martinrea International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

MRE stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.24. 169,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,651. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$745.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

