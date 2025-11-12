Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,075 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of CBRE Group worth $82,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 338.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE CBRE opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

Get Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.