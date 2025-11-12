Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 112,480 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,480 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Howmet Aerospace worth $95,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,814,000 after buying an additional 695,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,006,000 after acquiring an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,968,000 after acquiring an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,589,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,666,000 after purchasing an additional 206,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.79.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:HWM opened at $208.94 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $211.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.02.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.