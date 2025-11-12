Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

MAMA has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Mama’s Creations from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $416.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Mama’s Creations has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,220 shares of Mama’s Creations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $710,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,660 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,407.40. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,475.02. The trade was a 18.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 72,732 shares of company stock worth $788,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mama’s Creations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mama’s Creations by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 148,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

