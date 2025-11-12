Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 131,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 275,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 4.9%

PAGS stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

