LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $4,313,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $114.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $396.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGIH. Capital One Financial set a $60.00 price target on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

