Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,429 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13,501.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:EPC opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

