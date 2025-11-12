Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 45,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WLDN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. Willdan Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

In related news, Director Cynthia Downes sold 2,763 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $302,355.09. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,909 shares in the company, valued at $974,911.87. This trade represents a 23.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,838. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,175 shares of company stock worth $43,729,723. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

