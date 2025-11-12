148,151 Shares in Weibo Corporation $WB Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 148,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weibo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Weibo by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Weibo by 28,999,900.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 290,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 289,999 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 89.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Weibo Stock Performance

Weibo stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Weibo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 21.10%.The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

