Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. $OIS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 454.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 206,678 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oil States International in the first quarter worth $286,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 944.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OIS shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Oil States International from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Oil States International Stock Performance

Oil States International stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $390.68 million, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.80. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. Oil States International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.