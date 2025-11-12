Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Champion Homes by 67.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,716,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,652,000 after acquiring an additional 689,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 392,159 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the first quarter valued at about $14,849,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champion Homes in the first quarter worth about $13,736,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 134.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 247,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,904 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Zacks Research raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Champion Homes from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Champion Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Champion Homes Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SKY opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Champion Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $116.49.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.20. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $684.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

