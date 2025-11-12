19,486 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 144.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 300,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,127,566. This represents a 1.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

Get Our Latest Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:WAL opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.