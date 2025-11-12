CSM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2,442.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance
NASDAQ COKE opened at $152.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.69. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.21 and a 12-month high of $154.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.27.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on COKE shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
