Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in Trustmark Corporation $TRMK

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 139.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 9.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Trustmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 1,556 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $63,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $26,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,577 shares in the company, valued at $330,128.73. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,226 shares of company stock valued at $897,299. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Price Performance

TRMK stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Trustmark Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 19.82%.The company had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Trustmark

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.