10,240 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $BJUN Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJUN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 113.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of BJUN stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

