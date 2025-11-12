Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 254.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 298,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 214,163 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 220,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $395.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.74 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

