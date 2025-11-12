CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Lantheus Stock Up 5.3%

LNTH opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.04.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.