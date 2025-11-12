Siga Technologies Inc. $SIGA Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,779 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Siga Technologies were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Siga Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,370,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 98,688 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Siga Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 504,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Siga Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 447,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 390,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Siga Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Siga Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Siga Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siga Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

SIGA stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. Siga Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Research analysts predict that Siga Technologies Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siga Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siga Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siga Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.