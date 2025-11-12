Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Valaris Limited $VAL

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valaris by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,761,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,412,000 after purchasing an additional 460,792 shares in the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at $56,046,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,953,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $25,912,000. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 33.6% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 569,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.41 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.51%.Valaris’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAL. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. SEB Equity Research set a $45.50 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

