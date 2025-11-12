Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EPR Properties $EPR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $369,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,487.17. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,100. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EPR opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.78 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.59%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.59%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

