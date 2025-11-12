69,106 Shares in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 821,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 128,813 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 204,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $5,794,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.09. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $885.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 129.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price objective on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.